Meta turnaround could trap bears4 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 05:53 PM IST
Meta’s investments in artificial intelligence could lead to upside heading into this week’s earnings report
Snap’s results have been a popular bellwether for investors trying to bet on Meta Platforms’ quarterly earnings reports. This week, investors may want to ignore them.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×