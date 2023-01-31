Meta turnaround could trap bears

Meta had recently been generating just 18% of its revenue from ads based on first-party data, meaning data derived internally from user activity on the company’s own platforms, an internal presentation viewed by the Journal showed. Based on analysts’ estimates, that would equate to about $21 billion in revenue last year. By 2026, Meta’s presentation noted the company could see a further $18 billion to $25 billion being generated from its investments in those and other newly prioritized ad formats such as click-to-message ads, which invite you to message directly with brands. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian estimates such ads linking to WhatsApp and Messenger will generate nearly $12 billion in revenue this year—“equivalent to ~2.5 Twitters."