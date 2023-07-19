On Tuesday, Microsoft, known for being very active in the AI market, made a big announcement. They plan to offer an AI-enhanced version of Microsoft 365, their office platform, for $30 per user, per month. This price increase could have a major impact on their business customers and potentially lead to much higher revenue for Microsoft. The move aligns with Google and Amazon's plans to offer various AI models to their business customers as well. It seems like AI is becoming more essential for businesses, and companies are exploring different options to meet this growing demand.