Meta unveils AI model for object detection and largest dataset of its kind

Meta unveils AI model for object detection and largest dataset of its kind1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 09:03 AM IST
- According to a recent blog post by Meta's research division, the company has developed an advanced object recognition model called the Segment Anything Model (SAM).
- The model allows users to select objects by clicking on them or using text prompts, such as the word ‘cat’.
Meta has announced the release of an artificial intelligence model that is capable of identifying specific objects within an image. Alongside the model, Meta has also published a dataset of image annotations, which they claim is the most extensive of its kind to date.
