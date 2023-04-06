Meta unveils AI model for object detection and largest dataset of its kind

“In the future, SAM could be used to help power applications in numerous domains that require finding and segmenting any object in any image. For the AI research community and others, SAM could become a component in larger AI systems for more general multimodal understanding of the world, for example, understanding both the visual and text content of a webpage. In the AR/VR domain, SAM could enable selecting an object based on a user’s gaze and then “lifting" it into 3D," said Meta in its blogpost.