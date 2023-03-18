Meta Verified for FB & Instagram users launched in US: What is it & how it works2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 04:48 PM IST
- The company said that the feature will help creators to establish a presence so they can focus on building their communities on Instagram or Facebook.
Facebook and Instagram users in the US will soon be able to buy the blue check on their account. Announcng via a post, Meta said “We’re testing Meta Verified, a new subscription bundle that includes account verification with impersonation protections and access to increased visibility and support."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×