Meta Verified for FB & Instagram users launched in US: What is it & how it works

Meta joins other platforms, like Discord, Reddit and YouTube, which have their own subscription-based models. CNN Business said Twitter relaunched its own verification subscription service, Twitter Blue, in December, after an onset of fake "verified" accounts forced it to pull the feature. Twitter Blue costs USD 11 a month for iOS and Android subscribers, part of owner Elon Musk's attempt to raise its subscriptions business after buying the platform for USD 44 billion.

