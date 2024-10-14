WhatsApp gets a new low light mode for video calls. Here's how to enable the feature
WhatsApp's new low light mode enhances video calls in dark settings, activated via a bulb icon. The update also features customizable chat themes, providing users with 22 themes and color variations for personalized conversations, available to select beta users on Android and iOS.
Meta owned personal messaging app WhatsApp is getting a low light mode which can help users attend video calls in low light conditions. The feature was part of a recent WhatsApp update which added the ability to add filters and background in video calls.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message