WhatsApp's new low light mode enhances video calls in dark settings, activated via a bulb icon. The update also features customizable chat themes, providing users with 22 themes and color variations for personalized conversations, available to select beta users on Android and iOS.

Meta owned personal messaging app WhatsApp is getting a low light mode which can help users attend video calls in low light conditions. The feature was part of a recent WhatsApp update which added the ability to add filters and background in video calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enabling the low light mode on WhatsApp can allow users to have a better video quality while taking calls in low lighting conditions while also reducing graininess in the image.

How to use low light mode on WhatsApp? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In order to use low light mode WhatsApp, one needs to tap on the bulb logo during a video call. The new feature is available on both iOS and Android versions of the application but hasn't made its way to the web app just yet.

Step by step guide to enabling low light mode on WhatsApp:

- Open WhatsApp {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Connect a video call

- Tap on the bulb logo on the top right corner during the video call

- Turn the low light mode off in case you don't find it relevant {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WhatsApp allows users to customize chat themes: WhatsApp had also recentlhy rolled out a new update that allows users to personalize their conversations with a chat theme. According toWABetaInfo, the new custom chat themes feature is available for select beta users, starting with WhatsApp version 2.24.21.34 for Android and version 24.20.71 for iOS.

WhatsApp users enrolled in the Google Play Beta Program will likely have access to 22 different themes, each with up to 20 colour variations. These customisations might include options to adjust both the chat background and the colour of the conversation itself.