WhatsApp introduces custom lists to help sort your chats: Here’s how to use the feature
WhatsApp's new custom lists feature helps users categorize contacts, decluttering their inbox. Users can create up to 20 lists, edit them, and include both individual chats and groups. The feature is rolling out to all users soon, enhancing organization for personal and business communications.
WhatsApp is now making it easier to sort through the mess in your DMs by introducing the new custom lists features. The custom lists allow users to filter their contacts in different customizable categories, essentially decluttering the inbox while also providing a way to add important conversations in a separate category.