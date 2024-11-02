WhatsApp's new custom lists feature helps users categorize contacts, decluttering their inbox. Users can create up to 20 lists, edit them, and include both individual chats and groups. The feature is rolling out to all users soon, enhancing organization for personal and business communications.

WhatsApp is now making it easier to sort through the mess in your DMs by introducing the new custom lists features. The custom lists allow users to filter their contacts in different customizable categories, essentially decluttering the inbox while also providing a way to add important conversations in a separate category.

How to add add custom filters on WhatsApp? The new custom filters can be added in addition to the already present, All, Unread, Favourites and Groups list available on WhatsApp. A custom list can be added by tapping on the '+' icon in the filter bar. WhatsApp provides users the ability to add any custom names to the lists such as family, friends, annoying relatives and so on, without notifying the person on the other end that they are part of a custom list.

WhatsApp also allows users to edit the list, such as adding or removing contacts or changing its name, by long pressing on that particular list in the filter bar. Users can create up to 20 custom lists and WhatsApp allows them to add both groups and individual chats to any list they create.

The new feature by WhatsApp could come in handy for power users who use the app to handle their businesses or work, providing them a way to segregate their personal life from the professional within the same app.