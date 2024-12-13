WhatsApp update introduces 4 new features for audio and video calls

WhatsApp adds four new features for audio and video calls, including participant selection and expanded video effects. The desktop calling experience is improved, and a new Typing Indicators feature shows who is typing in chats, enhancing user engagement.

WhatsApp is adding four new audio and video calling features ahead of the holiday season for both mobile and desktop users. The Meta owned personal messaging app informed about the new updates in a blogpost while also also stating that over 2 billion calls were made on the platform.

New WhatsApp features for audio and video calls: 1) Call participants selection: WhatsApp now allows users to select specific participants while starting a group call. The new feature should come in handy particularly when planning surprise parties or present where there is a need to inform specific participants while maintaining a cloud of secrecy from others.

2) Video calls effects: After adding night mode and video call effects earlier this year, WhatsApp is now allowing users to select from an even wider range of effects like puppy ears, karaoke microphone and underwater effect.

WhatsApp also promises that 1:1 and group video calls are now more reliable with the addition of higher resolution video that should deliver clearer picture quality.

3) Improved calling experience on desktop: WhatsApp has made a few changes to improve the calling experience for desktop users. After the new changes, when WhatsApp desktop uses open the app and click on the calls tab, they will see everything they need to start a call, create a call link and even dial a number directly.

WhatsApp also recently rolled out a new Typing Indicators feature with an aim to improve the real-time engagement in chats. Typing Indicators is the new visual cue that users will see when the other person is typing on WhatsApp, replacing the existing 'Typing' visual in personal chats and group conversations. After the latest update, users will be greeted with the '…' cue at the bottom of their screen along with the profile picture of the person typing the message.