Meta will now label AI-generated images shared on Facebook, Instagram and Threads. Here's why
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announced on Tuesday that it will now start labelling AI-generated images across all of its social media networks, including Instagram, Facebook and Threads, in the coming months. The social media mogul already applies the 'Imagined with AI' labels to images generated using its Meta AI feature, but the company now wants to label AI images generated by other big players in the industry, including Google and OpenAI.