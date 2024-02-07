Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announced on Tuesday that it will now start labelling AI-generated images across all of its social media networks, including Instagram, Facebook and Threads, in the coming months. The social media mogul already applies the 'Imagined with AI' labels to images generated using its Meta AI feature, but the company now wants to label AI images generated by other big players in the industry, including Google and OpenAI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Explaining the need for this new feature, Meta's president of global affairs Nick Clegg wrote in a blog post, “As the difference between human and synthetic content gets blurred, people want to know where the boundary lies… So it’s important that we help people know when photorealistic content they’re seeing has been created using AI. We do that by applying “Imagined with AI" labels to photorealistic images created using our Meta AI feature."

“That’s why we’ve been working with industry partners to align on common technical standards that signal when a piece of content has been created using AI. Being able to detect these signals will make it possible for us to label AI-generated images that users post to Facebook, Instagram and Threads." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meta says it is working with other leading companies in the industry for developing common standards for identifying AI generated content using forums like Partnership on AI. The social media giant says it is working on building tools that can identify invisible markers of AI generated images even from other companies.

However, the company says it can only start labelling these images as ‘Ai generated’ once other companies like Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock start adding metadata to images created using their AI generator tools.

Meta also noted that it can't yet detect AI generated audio and videos from other companies and is instead a adding a feature for people to disclose when they are adding AI generated video or audio on Instagram, Threads or Facebook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If we determine that digitally created or altered image, video or audio content creates a particularly high risk of materially deceiving the public on a matter of importance, we may add a more prominent label if appropriate, so people have more information and context." Clegg wrote in the blogpost.

