Meta is reportedly planning a significant upgrade for its Ray-Ban smart glasses, with the addition of built-in displays expected in a new version set to debut in 2025. According to a report by theFinancial Times, these forthcoming glasses will feature a display designed to provide notifications and enable seamless interaction with Meta’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
This development could mark a major step forward for the device, which has so far relied on audio-based features. Reportedly, the updated model aims to offer a more immersive, hands-free experience by expanding its capabilities beyond the existing voice assistant. While the report primarily highlights notifications and AI integration, it is likely the display could serve a broader range of functions, including navigation directions and enhanced phone or smartwatch notifications.
The current generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses has been widely praised for blending advanced technology with the iconic Ray-Ban design. Equipped with a voice assistant, the glasses allow users to send messages, make calls, and perform other functions without lifting a finger. Built-in speakers deliver notifications and audio responses, eliminating the need for headphones.
Connectivity is another strong point, as the glasses link to smartphones via Bluetooth. Some models are also equipped with a discreet camera for capturing photos and videos, and touch-sensitive controls on the frame make it easy to manage calls or media playback.
Despite these features, the absence of a visual display has limited the glasses’ functionality compared to emerging competitors. Samsung and Google are reportedly working on their own smart glasses equipped with advanced AI-powered features, intensifying the competition in this space.
With the upcoming third-generation model, Meta appears poised to maintain its competitive edge. The addition of a display is expected to significantly enhance user interaction, bridging the gap between fashion and functionality. The glasses will reportedly retain their sleek, classic look, ensuring that the technology remains unobtrusive and stylish.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.