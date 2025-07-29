Meta’s abandoned smartwatch project revived? Report suggests device could come with built-in cameras

Meta Platforms is reportedly back to working on its long-delayed smartwatch project, potentially aiming for a launch in September 2025. The wearable device, which may feature built-in cameras and artificial intelligence capabilities, is speculated to be a companion to Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses.

According to a report fromDigiTimes, the development aligns with the company’s annual Meta Connect event, scheduled for 17–18 September in the United States. Chinese manufacturer Huaqin Technology has been named as the likely hardware partner for the device.

Here's what the report suggests The revival could mark the second attempt at launching a Meta-branded smartwatch. Reportedly, the project initially surfaced in 2021 under the codename “Milan”, with early descriptions suggesting a curved-edge display, a front-facing camera, and a physical button positioned on the side of the device. A later prototype, revealed in 2022, was said to include two cameras, a 5MP sensor on the front and a 10MP sensor on the rear, enclosed in a gold-coloured casing with dual buttons.

At the time, the device was being developed by Meta’s Reality Labs division and was intended to feature advanced interaction capabilities, including the ability to interpret neural signals from the wearer’s wrist to execute commands. However, issues related to the second camera reportedly disrupted this function, contributing to the project’s cancellation in June 2022.

While the latest report indicates that Meta has resumed development, it also casts doubt on whether the smartwatch will make a public appearance at the upcoming Meta Connect conference. This uncertainty mirrors previous inconsistencies around the project’s timeline.