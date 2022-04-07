Meta’s clock gets TikTok’d

How much Meta will ultimately have to offer creators might be a function of how formidable the competition in short-form video really is. Morgan Stanley’s Mr. Nowak estimates that 40% of the Reels ad revenue will be subject to sharing with creators and that the company will pay out a generous 55% of that to them, consistent with what YouTube has paid out and what he said Meta has paid out in the past with Facebook Watch and Instagram’s IGTV. UBS’s Lloyd Walmsley thinks it will be much less. He says creators are accustomed to earning the bulk of their profits from sponsorships rather than revenue-share and that sponsorships broadly require them to build a large and diverse audience, obtained across a variety of platforms.

