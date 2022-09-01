Meta’s entry into NFTs may help revive the industry

OpenSea is the world’s largest NFT trading platform, while WazirX’s NFT marketplace is the leading marketplace in India. The recent slump in NFT transactions due to the ongoing crypto winter has wiped close to $800 billion in market value in a month, according to CoinMarketCap. In June, NFT sales dipped to a 12-month low with a total of just over $1 billion, according to crypto research firm Chainalysis. Though creators still can’t sell or mint NFTs on social media at the moment, putting them out as profile pictures or posts on two of the world’s largest social networks could provide a huge push to the community, said industry experts.