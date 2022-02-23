Meta’s Facebook escalates TikTok rivalry, launches Reels globally

By expanding Facebook Reels globally, Meta will introduce its new content format to users in more than 150 countries. Meta on Tuesday will also begin testing new ads that will run alongside Facebook Reels from all creators in the U.S., Canada and Mexico as well as “more countries in the coming weeks," the company said in a blog post. The company also said it would introduce a number of new video-creation and monetization features.

