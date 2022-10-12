Meta’s Facebook takes aim at workers’ PCs with new VR headset2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 07:15 PM IST
Company announces partnerships with Microsoft, Zoom to improve hybrid work for professionals
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. stated its ambition to go after the professional computing market on Tuesday with the announcement of its most advanced virtual reality headset to date, the Quest Pro, saying it could be a better way to work than a personal computer.