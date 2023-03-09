Meta’s gender pay gap: Report shows women were paid 15.7% less than men in 20222 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 04:35 PM IST
- In Ireland, women working across Meta were paid 15.7% less than men in 2022. However, the difference in bonus pay in Ireland was higher, with the average bonus for women being 43.3% lower than men.
Facebook-parent Meta reportedly pays lesser salaries to its female employees than male employees. According to Business Insider, the company’s reports on pay inequity in the UK and Ireland shows that it continues to pay small salaries to women and also hands smaller bonuses as compared to men.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×