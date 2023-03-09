Facebook-parent Meta reportedly pays lesser salaries to its female employees than male employees. According to Business Insider, the company’s reports on pay inequity in the UK and Ireland shows that it continues to pay small salaries to women and also hands smaller bonuses as compared to men.

Meta Ireland’s Gender Pay Report was released in December 2022. As per the report, around 3,000 women and 5,000 women are working in Meta offices in Ireland and the UK, respectively. This makes up for around 10 percent of the company’s global workforce.

In Ireland, women working at Meta were paid 15.7% less than men in 2022. However, the difference in bonus pay in Ireland was higher, with the average bonus for women being 43.3% lower than men.

Coming to the UK, the pay gap is smaller as compared to Ireland. As per the report, the average woman working at Meta in the country was paid 2.1% less than the average man. The average bonus paid to women was 34.8% less than those paid to men. Compared to the 2018 figures, the 2022 figures are worse as women at Facebook in 2018 were paid on average 0.9% less than men. Their bonus pay was 40% less then.

Base salary of a Meta employee starts around $150,000 (approx. ₹12,279,523) a year. As per the Business Insider report, a woman earning at Meta in Ireland can expect that a man is making about $23,000 more than her. While a woman in the UK can expect that a man makes about $3,000 more.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO – Mark Zuckerberg hinted at another round of layoffs coming in 2023. “I just think we’ve entered somewhat of a phase change for the company," he said as per a report in The Verge. The CEO said that the company wants to increase decision-making efficiency by “flattening the organization structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster."