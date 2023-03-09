Meta’s gender pay gap: Report shows women were paid 15.7% less than men in 2022

Coming to the UK, the pay gap is smaller as compared to Ireland. As per the report, the average woman working at Meta in the country was paid 2.1% less than the average man. The average bonus paid to women was 34.8% less than those paid to men. Compared to the 2018 figures, the 2022 figures are worse as women at Facebook in 2018 were paid on average 0.9% less than men. Their bonus pay was 40% less then.