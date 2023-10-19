Meta Platforms has introduced measures to enhance user privacy, allowing Instagram users to take control of preventing the platform from tracking their online activities. This development is part of Meta's efforts to address worries about mishandling user data and deceptive privacy agreements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recently launched feature, named "Activity Off-Meta Technologies," empowers users to halt Instagram's data collection on their online activities. Additionally, Instagram users can view the list of businesses sharing their data with Meta and choose to disconnect or erase the accumulated information as they see fit.

Meta stated, "Activity Off-Meta Technologies allow you to manage how information other businesses send us to us is connected to your Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can easily review the businesses that are sharing data with Meta, disconnect specific ones to further personalize your experience, or clear this data entirely - it's up to you."

Apart from the data tracking controls, Meta is enhancing the functionality of the Accounts Center. This update enables users to transfer their Instagram photos and videos to other platforms while simultaneously downloading data from both Facebook and Instagram.

The Accounts Center serves as a centralized hub for streamlining the management of settings across multiple apps. Users can establish their preferences across all Meta's apps simultaneously, providing a convenient option for those seeking consistent settings.

Nonetheless, for users who prefer distinct settings for each app, the Accounts Center provides flexibility. It allows users to tailor settings for individual apps. For example, you may desire identical privacy settings for Facebook and Instagram but distinct notification preferences. The Accounts Center enables you to conveniently customize these preferences within a single location.

The overhauled Accounts Center was launched on Facebook earlier this year. It serves as a hub that provides users with enhanced control over their settings on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. From this centralized location, users can conveniently oversee their privacy settings, security preferences, and advertising preferences.

