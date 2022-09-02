OPEN APP
Meta’s latest antitrust headache is in India

Last week, India’s antitrust regulator the Competition Commission of India (CCI) got the green light from the Delhi High Court to investigate WhatsApp’s controversial privacy policy, which was released last yearPremium
 wsj 2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 12:40 AM IST Megha Mandavia, The Wall Street Journal

In a first, India’s antitrust regulator will probe WhatsApp’s data sharing practices—potentially paving the way for more such investigations

India’s antitrust regulator is flexing its muscles. U.S. Big Tech—which is counting on making inroads in the world’s second largest internet market—should be concerned.

