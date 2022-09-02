Meta’s latest antitrust headache is in India
In a first, India’s antitrust regulator will probe WhatsApp’s data sharing practices—potentially paving the way for more such investigations
India’s antitrust regulator is flexing its muscles. U.S. Big Tech—which is counting on making inroads in the world’s second largest internet market—should be concerned.
Last week, India’s antitrust regulator the Competition Commission of India (CCI) got the green light from the Delhi High Court to investigate WhatsApp’s controversial privacy policy, which was released last year. The probe had been on ice for almost 18 months after the encrypted messaging app and its parent Meta Platforms sued to block it.
The probe, the first of its kind in India, will look into WhatsApp’s data sharing practices with its parent and other Meta companies: their full scope and impact. It is a big step by India’s government to assert the digital rights of its citizens—and perhaps most interesting in its assertion that privacy policies and terms of service can come under the auspices of competition regulators when an app has a dominant market position. It could pave the way for more such probes globally and in India itself. India’s regulator, however, should be careful not to scuttle innovation in India’s digital economy, which has only just taken off.
The CCI’s assertion that WhatsApp has an enviable market position, at least, is difficult to dispute. In 2020 the CCI, in a different probe, found that WhatsApp was the most used messaging application in India after Facebook Messenger—also controlled by Meta. Former Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad in early 2021 said that WhatsApp had 530 million users in India. That adds up to an enormous chunk of WhatsApp’s total user base: In 2020 the firm said it passed two billion users worldwide.
Meta isn’t the only big tech firm under the spotlight. The antitrust agency is already probing Google, Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart, and Indian foodtech firms Swiggy and Zomato over other alleged antitrust violations. In June, it said it would set up a digital market unit to assess the conduct of e-commerce platforms and other digital firms.
Globally, more countries are looking at privacy and user tracking as competition issues. Last year, U.K. antitrust officials started investigating whether Google’s plan to remove some user-tracking tools from its Chrome browser could stifle competition in online advertising. In 2019, Germany’s competition watchdog banned Facebook from combining data on users across its own suite of social platforms without their consent.
The number of internet users in India is estimated at 640 million by Bain & Co.—around twice the population of the U.S. That makes it a key market for technology giants and upstarts alike, particularly given the unique challenges that China presents.
But increasingly muscular pushback from Indian regulators makes it clear that “take-it-or-leave-it" privacy policies from companies that have already established dominant market positions may be increasingly difficult to defend.