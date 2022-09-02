Meta’s latest antitrust headache is in India

The probe, the first of its kind in India, will look into WhatsApp’s data sharing practices with its parent and other Meta companies: their full scope and impact. It is a big step by India’s government to assert the digital rights of its citizens—and perhaps most interesting in its assertion that privacy policies and terms of service can come under the auspices of competition regulators when an app has a dominant market position. It could pave the way for more such probes globally and in India itself. India’s regulator, however, should be careful not to scuttle innovation in India’s digital economy, which has only just taken off.