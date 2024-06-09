Meta's Messenger gets WhatsApp-like ‘Communities’ feature. Here's how it works
Meta has rollled out Community feature on Messenger which allows admins to add up to 5,000 members in a community without requiring them to be a part of the same Facebook group.
Meta has rolled out a new 'Communities' feature on Messenger, which allows users to join a community without having to be part of the Facebook group. Notably, the feature was first rolled out on WhatsApp in 2022 and is now available to all users on Messenger.