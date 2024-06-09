Meta's Messenger gets WhatsApp-like ‘Communities’ feature. Here's how it works

Meta has rolled out a new 'Communities' feature on Messenger, which allows users to join a community without having to be part of the Facebook group. Notably, the feature was first rolled out on WhatsApp in 2022 and is now available to all users on Messenger.

Notably, Meta also offered admins the ability to create up to 5,000 member communities that chat in real time, but it previously required group members to be part of the same Facebook Group.

The new feature is likely to be useful for organisations, schools and other private groups, helping them to interact in a much more co-ordinated and structured way.

Explaining how communities on Messenger will work in a support page, Meta states, “You can create a dedicated community on Messenger to connect with people with shared interests. These communities are managed by community admins, and can be found and joined by anyone on Messenger. They are not Facebook groups, and do not include the same features as Facebook groups."

“Since communities on Messenger are designed for more public conversations, they do not follow the same privacy guidelines as your personal messages on Messenger, and instead follow similar privacy guidelines as community chats associated with Facebook groups." the company added.

In other news, Meta also recently rolled out its AI chatbot, Meta AI for WhatsApp business accounts in India amongst a number of other countries. The new feature is aimed at helping businesses better assist their customers and discover new products.

The AI chatbot is also be used to help businesses create ads on Facebook and Instagram. Apart from the AI features, Meta also rolled out its Verified programme for WhatsApp business app users in India, Brazil, Indonesia and Colombia.

Meta Verified users will receive enhanced account support and will be able to use WhatsApp across multiple devices for their employees. The verified businesses accounts will also see a Blue checkmark next to their business' name on WhatsApp Channel and custom WhatsApp page.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!