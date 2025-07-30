Meta's new interview format lets candidates use AI assistants: Report

Meta is reportedly piloting a new style of coding interview that allows candidates to use AI tools during assessments, in a move aimed at aligning the recruitment process with actual developer environments.

Advertisement

According to internal communications reviewed by404 Media, the initiative appears to be in an early testing phase, currently involving internal employees as volunteers for mock interviews.

A post circulating within the company reportedly stated, “Meta is developing a new type of coding interview in which candidates have access to an AI assistant.” The post adds that the shift intends to reflect the modern development landscape while reducing the effectiveness of large language model-based cheating, as highlighted by Techradar.

Unlike several tech firms that restrict or ban the use of AI tools during the hiring process, Meta seems to be taking a more permissive route. Companies such as Anthropic currently prohibit AI usage in interviews, instead aiming to identify raw candidate skill sets that can later be augmented by artificial intelligence in the workplace.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Meta’s move is part of a broader industry trend where generative AI is becoming embedded in everyday workflows. Both Microsoft and Google claim that roughly a third of the code their engineers now produce is AI-generated. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously suggested that AI could handle the bulk of app and AI code-writing in the near future, taking over tasks traditionally performed by mid-level engineers.

Also Read | Meta smartwatch may debut in 2025 with AI capabilities and dual cameras

While the speed of AI-generated code is a clear advantage, the reliance on well-structured prompts and the need for thorough validation continue to be major considerations.

The report adds that a Meta spokesperson confirmed the testing phase, stating, “We’re obviously focused on using AI to help engineers with their day-to-day work, so it should be no surprise that we’re testing how to provide these tools to applicants during interviews.”

Advertisement