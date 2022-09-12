Meta’s Quest Pro VR headset AV leaked: What to expect

According to a report by The Verge, a user named Ramiro Cardena has shared some images and a video showing what the new VR headset looks like in the comment section of a post on the Oculus Quest 2 Facebook group.
Ahead of the Meta’s Annual Connect event, a few images and a video of the company’s upcoming premium VR headset have leaked online. Codenamed Project Cambria, Meta shared a video of the new virtual reality in 2021 and said it would be launched this year.
During Joe Rogan’s podcast last month, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta commented on the rumours and mentioned that the new device would be launched during the Meta Annual Connect event.
This alleged leaked video starts with Cardenas removing a black headset with the name ‘Meta Quest Pro’ from the box along with an updated controller and a label which says ‘Not for resale-engineering sample’. This falls in line with a previous report by Blommberg which suggested that the new VR headset codenamed Project Cambria is named Meta Quest Pro.
As seen in the alleged video, the device sports three cameras on the front with the controller ditching the hollow design in favour of a solid one. Additionally, the report further said that the person who stayed in the room has since claimed the headsets.
While the headset would reportedly feature a high-resolution colour display, hand tracking features and let users have an eye contact with someone in virtual reality, hardware specifications are still unknown.
To recall, Meta has created an AI chatbot last month and made it available to the public on the internet. Meta’s AI research labs have developed this conversational bot and want the public to interact with it for feedback about the chatbot.
Meta called this chatbot BlenderBot3 and made this chatbot available only for the people residing in the US at the moment. According to Meta, this chatbot can engage in a general conversation or even help people with responses to queries people ask any digital assistant available in the market.
Meta’s BlenderBot 3 is a prototype, yet. It is built on the large language models that Meta has previously worked on. It is believed that LLMS are said to be a strong but flawed text-generation software.
