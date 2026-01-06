Subscribe

Meta's Ray-Ban Display won’t launch in more countries just yet. Here’s why

Meta has paused the international rollout of its Ray Ban Display glasses due to limited inventory and unprecedented demand. The glasses were set to debut in UK, France, Italy, and Canada later in the year but the company is focusing on fulfilling its orders in the US. 

Aman Gupta
Published6 Jan 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Mark Zuckerberg wearing Meta Ray Ban display
Mark Zuckerberg wearing Meta Ray Ban display(AP Photo / Nic Coury)

Meta is pausing its plan to roll out the company’s recently launched Ray-Ban Display glasses in other countries due to ‘limited inventory’ and ‘unprecedented demand’. The tech giant launched its first-ever Ray-Ban glasses with a display in September and took them on sale in the United States later that month.

However, the company had planned to bring the glasses on sale in the UK, France, Italy and Canada early this year, but it has now put those plans on hold.

You may be interested in

25% OFF

Ray-Ban | Meta Wayfarer (Gen 1) Large - Matte Black, Polarised Gradient Graphite Lenses

  • Ray-Ban | Meta Wayfarer (Gen 1) Large - Matte Black
  • Polarised Gradient Graphite Lenses

₹24075

₹32100

Get This

25% OFF

Ray-Ban | Meta Wayfarer (Gen 1) - Matte Black, Polarised Gradient Graphite Lenses

  • Ray-Ban | Meta Wayfarer (Gen 1) - Matte Black
  • Polarised Gradient Graphite Lenses

₹24075

₹32100

Get This

25% OFF

Ray-Ban | Meta Skyler (Gen 1) - Shiny Black, Transitions® Cerulean Blue Lenses

  • Ray-Ban | Meta Skyler (Gen 1) - Shiny Black
  • Transitions® Cerulean Blue Lenses

₹26775

₹35700

Get This

41% OFF

RayNeo Air 3s Pro AR/XR Glasses, 201" 120Hz FHD HueView Display, Portable AR Video Eyewear Gaming Glasses for iPhone 16/15/17, Android, Mac, Switch, PS5, Steam Deck - Next-Gen Wearable Theater

  • RayNeo Air 3s Pro AR/XR Glasses
  • 201" 120Hz FHD HueView Display
  • Portable AR Video Eyewear Gaming Glasses for iPhone 16/15/17

₹40999

₹69999

Get This

25% OFF

Ray-Ban | Meta Skyler (Gen 1) Shiny Chalky Grey, Transitions® Sapphire Lenses

  • Ray-Ban | Meta Skyler (Gen 1) Shiny Chalky Grey
  • Transitions® Sapphire Lenses

₹26775

₹35700

Get This

78% OFF

Fire-Boltt Fire-Lens Dune Smart Glasses, Bluetooth Calling & Open-Ear Bluetooth Sunglasses with HD Sound & Smart Audio Touch Controls Voice Assistant (Siri/Alexa/Google), Fast Charging for Men & Women

  • Fire-Boltt Fire-Lens Dune Smart Glasses
  • Bluetooth Calling & Open-Ear Bluetooth Sunglasses with HD Sound & Smart Audio Touch Controls Voice Assistant (Siri/Alexa/Google)
  • Fast Charging for Men & Women

₹1999

₹8999

Get This

67% OFF

OhO sunshine Unisex-adult Audio Rectangular Polarized Sunglasses, Bluetooth 5.0 Version Wireless, Open Ear Style Listen Music and Calls - Pack of 1 (Black Frame-black Lens, One Size)

  • OhO sunshine Unisex-adult Audio Rectangular Polarized Sunglasses
  • Bluetooth 5.0 Version Wireless
  • Open Ear Style Listen Music and Calls - Pack of 1 (Black Frame-black Lens

₹2299

₹6999

Get This

40% OFF

SOHAM SHREE : Sunglass Display Stand | Fashion Sunglass Rack | Frame Glasses Display Stand Holder | Organizer (Silver)

  • SOHAM SHREE : Sunglass Display Stand | Fashion Sunglass Rack | Frame Glasses Display Stand Holder | Organizer (Silver)

₹1498

₹2499

Get This

28% OFF

AI Smart Glasses, Anti Blue Light Bluetooth Translation Glasses with 164 Hands-Free Calls & Audio Multifunctional Smart Sunglasses for Men Women Travel Trade Business (KL01-White-Color-Change-Lens)

  • AI Smart Glasses
  • Anti Blue Light Bluetooth Translation Glasses with 164 Hands-Free Calls & Audio Multifunctional Smart Sunglasses for Men Women Travel Trade Business (KL01-White-Color-Change-Lens)

₹7296

₹10064

Get This

50% OFF

Tapify Spectacle Shaped Cutout Smart NFC Single QR Table Top Standee | Digital NFC & QR Display for Optical Shops and Eyewear Stores

  • Tapify Spectacle Shaped Cutout Smart NFC Single QR Table Top Standee | Digital NFC & QR Display for Optical Shops and Eyewear Stores

₹1499

₹2999

Get This

Advertisement

In a statement on Tuesday, Meta said that the Ray-Ban Display is a “first-of-its-kind product with extremely limited inventory. Since launching last fall, we’ve seen an overwhelming amount of interest, and as a result, product waitlists now extend well into 2026.”

Ray Ban Display

“Because of this unprecedented demand and limited inventory, we’ve decided to pause our planned international expansion to the UK, France, Italy, and Canada, which was originally scheduled for early 2026. We’ll continue to focus on fulfilling orders in the US while we re-evaluate our approach to international availability,” the company added.

Advertisement

Meta Ray-Ban Display specifications and price:

The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses were built by the company in partnership with EssilorLuxottica and, as mentioned earlier, are the first-ever smart glasses by the tech giant to come with a display. They feature a 600x600p hi-res full-colour display and a 20-degree field of view.

They also pack a 12MP camera with 3x zoom and a viewfinder on the in-lens display. The use of a display also means that users can get the perfect shot on the first try by using the zoom functionality. The glasses come with a six-mic setup and open-ear speakers for listening to music and taking calls.

The Ray-Ban Display offers six hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 30 hours of total battery life with the case. One key part of the glasses is the complimentary Meta Neural Band, which works on EMG technology to translate subtle muscle signals on the wrist into digital commands, allowing users to scroll, click and pinch without touching their phone or the glasses.

Advertisement

With the use of the display, users can use Meta AI on the glasses to show answers to questions and step-by-step tutorials. They also allow users to view and send messages on Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger with just a pinch. The glasses can also be used to take video calls from WhatsApp and Messenger.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsMeta's Ray-Ban Display won’t launch in more countries just yet. Here’s why
Read Next Story