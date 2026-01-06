Meta's Ray-Ban Display won’t launch in more countries just yet. Here’s why

Meta is pausing its plan to roll out the company’s recently launched Ray-Ban Display glasses in other countries due to ‘limited inventory’ and ‘unprecedented demand’. The tech giant launched its first-ever Ray-Ban glasses with a display in September and took them on sale in the United States later that month.

However, the company had planned to bring the glasses on sale in the UK, France, Italy and Canada early this year, but it has now put those plans on hold.

In a statement on Tuesday, Meta said that the Ray-Ban Display is a “first-of-its-kind product with extremely limited inventory. Since launching last fall, we’ve seen an overwhelming amount of interest, and as a result, product waitlists now extend well into 2026.”

“Because of this unprecedented demand and limited inventory, we’ve decided to pause our planned international expansion to the UK, France, Italy, and Canada, which was originally scheduled for early 2026. We’ll continue to focus on fulfilling orders in the US while we re-evaluate our approach to international availability,” the company added.

Meta Ray-Ban Display specifications and price: The Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses were built by the company in partnership with EssilorLuxottica and, as mentioned earlier, are the first-ever smart glasses by the tech giant to come with a display. They feature a 600x600p hi-res full-colour display and a 20-degree field of view.

They also pack a 12MP camera with 3x zoom and a viewfinder on the in-lens display. The use of a display also means that users can get the perfect shot on the first try by using the zoom functionality. The glasses come with a six-mic setup and open-ear speakers for listening to music and taking calls.

The Ray-Ban Display offers six hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 30 hours of total battery life with the case. One key part of the glasses is the complimentary Meta Neural Band, which works on EMG technology to translate subtle muscle signals on the wrist into digital commands, allowing users to scroll, click and pinch without touching their phone or the glasses.

