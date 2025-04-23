Meta’s shift in moderation rules risks global harm, warns Oversight Board

Meta Platforms, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, has been strongly criticised by its independent Oversight Board for recent changes to how it handles content on its platforms. The board said Meta made the changes too quickly and without properly checking the possible risks.

Oversight Board criticiees Meta for rushed policy shift In January, just before U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term, Meta stopped its U.S. fact-checking programme and relaxed rules around sensitive topics like immigration and gender identity. The company also decided to stop actively searching for posts that break some of its less serious rules.

The Oversight Board said it was worried Meta did not follow its usual steps or carry out proper checks on how the changes might affect people. It warned that the new approach could harm users in parts of the world facing violence or political conflict.

Many believe the changes are part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s effort to improve relations with conservatives, who have long accused the platform of censoring right-wing views. When announcing the changes, Zuckerberg said past efforts to control harmful content had caused “too many mistakes and too much censorship,” though he did not provide clear examples.

Concerns over political motives behind policy reforms The Oversight Board recently reviewed several cases under the new rules. It agreed with Meta in some cases—such as allowing posts about transgender people using public bathrooms—but also told the company to take down posts with racist slurs.

Moreover, the board made 17 suggestions to improve Meta’s content rules. These included clearer definitions of hate speech, better action against bullying, and regular checks on a new tool called Community Notes, which lets users add context to posts instead of relying on outside fact-checkers.

Meta pledges continued cooperation despite criticism Despite the criticism, the board’s co-chair Paolo Carozza said Meta still seems committed to working with them. The company continues to send cases for review and has promised to keep funding the board until at least 2027, with $35 million set aside each year.

Meta has said it will reply to the board’s suggestions within 60 days.