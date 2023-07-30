Meta's Threads bolsters retention after losing over half of users: Report

Meta's Threads bolsters retention after losing over half of users: Report1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST
Meta Platforms executives are focusing on improving user retention for Threads, their Twitter rival, following a significant drop in users after its launch. Plans include adding more features and integrating with Instagram.
Meta Platforms executives are placing a strong emphasis on increasing user retention for Threads, their recently launched Twitter rival. CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed employees on Thursday that the app experienced a significant drop in users, losing more than half of its user base in the weeks following its highly publicized launch.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×