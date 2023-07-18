Twitter rival Threads has announced imposing a rate limit to the posts in order to ward off spam accounts. The announcement by Instagram CEO has drawn a sharp reaction from Twitter CEO Elon Musk who has criticized Meta's latest social media offering from day one.

Also Read: Elon Musk announces new limit of Twitter posts a user can read per day. Details here “Spam attacks have picked up so we're going to have to get tighter on things like rate limits, which is going to mean more unintentionally limiting active people (false positives). If you get caught up those protections let us know." Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri informed in a post on Threads. Soon after a user took the screenshot Mosseri's post on Threads and shared it on Twitter, getting a response from Twitter boss Elon Musk. In his signature style, Musk said, “Lmaooo Copy 🐈".

This is not the first time that Musk has called Threads a ‘copy cat’ app. Soon after the launch of Meta's latest social media app, Musk threatened a lawsuit alleged the social media behemoth of engaging in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property."

Twitter claimed that Meta had recruited numerous former Twitter employees who had allegedly kept unauthorized devices and documents from their time at Twitter and these employees were assigned to work on the Threads app.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk led Twitter had decided to impose a temporary restriction on post limit that can be viewed by verified and non-verified users. Musk said that the limit was being imposed in order to deal with extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation. However, later in a blogpost Twitter noted that the move was taken in order to detect and eliminate spams, bots and other bad actos from the platform.

Musk had earlier announced that unverified Twitter users would be able to view 600 posts a day while verified users could view 6,000 posts per day. This limit was later increased to 10,000 posts for verified users and 1,000 for unverified users. Last weekend, Musk again announced a 50% increase on the rate limit.