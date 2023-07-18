Earlier this month, Elon Musk led Twitter had decided to impose a temporary restriction on post limit that can be viewed by verified and non-verified users. Musk said that the limit was being imposed in order to deal with extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation. However, later in a blogpost Twitter noted that the move was taken in order to detect and eliminate spams, bots and other bad actos from the platform.

