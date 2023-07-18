Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' loses half its daily users in just 10 days

Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' loses half its daily users in just 10 days2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Meta's new app Threads, which saw over 100 million sign-ups in its first week, is losing momentum with a significant decrease in daily active users. The app's limitations, such as the lack of news content and inability to operate anonymously, are contributing to its decline.
It seems like the party is over for Meta’s new app Threads. The Twitter rival was launched with great enthusiasm earlier this month. It quickly rose to fame with more than 100 million sign-ups within a week. However, as time has passed, the hype surrounding the platform seems to be fading.
