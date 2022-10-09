Meta’s virtual reality meets Facebook’s harsh real world

But that was before a series of events combined to slow the global economy and cripple the online advertising market. That has cast a shadow over the company just as it makes its most ambitious attempt yet to prove that its metaverse aspiration actually has some legs. Meta will lift the wraps on its latest efforts in virtual reality next week, just as it is also working through an extensive cost-cutting effort that involves office closures, hiring freezes and staff cullings that Meta is taking some pains not to describe as layoffs. The stock has lost 58% of its value over the last 12 months—the tenth worst performer on the S&P 500 in that time.

