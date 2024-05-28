In a recent online exchange, Meta's AI head, Yann LeCun, openly mocked Elon Musk on Musk's social media platform, X. This occurred after Musk's ambitious call for AI talent to join his $24 billion venture, xAI (via India Today).

Musk has recently shared a recruitment message on the his social media platform, calling for tech professionals to join xAI. He highlighted the company's mission to "understand the universe" through a steadfast pursuit of truth, uninfluenced by popular or political biases.

Reportedly, LeCun responded sarcastically to Musk's post: "Join xAI if you can tolerate a boss who: - insists that your project will be completed next year (no pressure). - asserts that your work could kill everyone and needs to be halted or paused (yay, six-month vacation!). - professes a 'maximally rigorous pursuit of the truth' yet spreads bizarre conspiracy theories on his own social platform."

LeCun's remarks referenced Musk's bold predictions from April, where Musk suggested that artificial general intelligence would emerge by the following year, a claim he reiterated last week.

To recall, Musk has disclosed plans to build an enormous supercomputer, dubbed the "gigafactory of compute," to support his AI startup, xAI, according to a report by The Information.

The tech giant intends to have this supercomputer, which will incorporate 100,000 Nvidia chips, operational by fall 2025. In a recent investor presentation, he highlighted his personal dedication to ensuring the project is finished on time. The report mentions that the supercomputer is projected to be "at least four times the size of the largest GPU clusters currently in existence," including those used by Meta for training AI models, as Musk reportedly stated.

xAI is currently developing Grok, a chatbot designed to access real-time information from X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which is also owned by Musk.

