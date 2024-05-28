Meta's Yann LeCun takes aim at Musk's xAI recruitment drive on X: Check details
Meta's AI head Yann LeCun mocked Elon Musk on X after Musk's call for AI talent to join his $24 billion venture, xAI. Musk shared plans for a supercomputer by 2025, ‘four times the size’ of current GPU clusters, to support xAI's development of the Grok chatbot.
