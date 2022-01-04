Metaverse, NFTs expected to grab eyeballs at CES

Robotics has been one of the main draws at CES. Nvidia’s new Issac autonomous mobile robot will be introduced at the CES. It can rapidly and autonomously create accurate maps for dynamic environments such as manufacturing and fulfilment centres. The firm claims small routing optimization can help logistics firms to save billions of dollars. The Isaac AMR platform leverages its omniverse platform to create digital twins of facilities where AMRs are deployed.

