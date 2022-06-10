Metaverse platforms are likely to give e-commerce a virtual spin3 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 12:35 PM IST
- Experts say the opportunity for e-commerce metaverse platforms could run into billions of dollars
NEW DELHI: NFTically, Gurugram-based non-fungible token marketplace developer, has announced the launch of an e-commerce metaverse platform, Comearth, the first-of-its-kind initiative in the e-commerce ecosystem. The virtual space, mimicking the spherical structure of the Earth, will allow brands to purchase virtual land parcels to build virtual structures or stores.