Metaverse platforms are likely to give e-commerce a virtual spin

The metaverse platform is being envisaged as a new kind of e-commerce marketplace, which will allow brands from all over the world buy a unit of virtual land of 9,700 sqft for a standard rate of $200 (around ₹15,500), Toshendra Sharma, founder and chief executive, NFTically, said. The price is fixed for now but may vary as the concept gains momentum, he added. Unlike most metaverse platforms, the transactions will not use cryptocurrencies, but fiat money.