Metaverse startups begin to lose investors’ mindspace

“We’ve looked at the metaverse (space) closely in the last 10-12 months. Our view is that as much as the technology backing, it is relevant and here to stay, the business models in this space are not robust enough yet," said Rajesh Sehgal, managing partner at Equanimity Investments. As a consequence, Equanimity has no investments in this space. “Being what it is, metaverse is a high risk, high return kind of play. Therefore, people would have allocated a very small sliver of what they have to this space," he added.