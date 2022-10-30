MG Air EV to launch in India soon: Check details here

MG Motors confirmed that the small, two-door Air EV will launch in India early next year. A preview at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 is hence expected. The MG Air is likely to be positioned as the automaker’s entry-level offering in India.
MG Motors confirmed that the small, two-door Air EV will launch in India early next year. A preview at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 is hence expected. The MG Air is likely to be positioned as the automaker’s entry-level offering in India.
The MG Air is based on the Wuling Air EV which is already on sale in Indonesia but it will be substantially tweaked for India, particularly the air con and battery thermal management system. The two-door compact EV has a funky and boxy silhouette with futuristic detailing. Measuring around 2.9m in length and with a wheelbase of 2,010mm, it is even shorter than the Maruti Suzuki Alto.
The MG Air is based on the Wuling Air EV which is already on sale in Indonesia but it will be substantially tweaked for India, particularly the air con and battery thermal management system. The two-door compact EV has a funky and boxy silhouette with futuristic detailing. Measuring around 2.9m in length and with a wheelbase of 2,010mm, it is even shorter than the Maruti Suzuki Alto.
Despite its size, the Air EV will be quite generously packed with features. Expect a dual 10.25-inch screen layout for infotainment and instrumentation. Higher variants will even come with soft-touch materials and faux aluminum bits on the inside. With this entry-level EV, MG India will target affluent households in big cities where it will be used as an urban runabout rather than a full-fledged family vehicle.
Despite its size, the Air EV will be quite generously packed with features. Expect a dual 10.25-inch screen layout for infotainment and instrumentation. Higher variants will even come with soft-touch materials and faux aluminum bits on the inside. With this entry-level EV, MG India will target affluent households in big cities where it will be used as an urban runabout rather than a full-fledged family vehicle.
The Air EV will have a battery pack capacity of around 20kWh to 25kWh, which should offer a real-world driving range of 150km. Power output could stand at about 40hp with a single motor, front wheel drive setup.
The Air EV will have a battery pack capacity of around 20kWh to 25kWh, which should offer a real-world driving range of 150km. Power output could stand at about 40hp with a single motor, front wheel drive setup.
The battery pack for the Air EV will be locally sourced from Tata AutoComp, which has a joint venture with Chinese battery supplier Gotion for the design, manufacture, and supply and service of battery packs in India. It will also use LFP cells, which are similar to the ones seen on the popular Nexon EV sold here.
The battery pack for the Air EV will be locally sourced from Tata AutoComp, which has a joint venture with Chinese battery supplier Gotion for the design, manufacture, and supply and service of battery packs in India. It will also use LFP cells, which are similar to the ones seen on the popular Nexon EV sold here.
Prices for the MG Air EV will start from around ₹10 lakh. Launching a two-door EV at this price point is a bold move, but this radical-looking EV might just click with those looking for a very compact and efficient city runabout.
Prices for the MG Air EV will start from around ₹10 lakh. Launching a two-door EV at this price point is a bold move, but this radical-looking EV might just click with those looking for a very compact and efficient city runabout.
Meanwhile, MG Hector has confirmed that it will drive the new generation Fector SUV to India this year. The automaker has already teased several features of the car in the run-up to the launch, which is expected to take place in mid-November. It is evident from the numerous teaser images and videos that MG is working on the facelift version of the Hector SUV.
Meanwhile, MG Hector has confirmed that it will drive the new generation Fector SUV to India this year. The automaker has already teased several features of the car in the run-up to the launch, which is expected to take place in mid-November. It is evident from the numerous teaser images and videos that MG is working on the facelift version of the Hector SUV.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.