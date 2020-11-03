Micromax has launched the In Note 1 and In 1b in India. The two phones come with MediaTek chipsets and relatively large batteries. The Micromax In Note 1 has been priced at ₹10,999 for the variant with 64GB of storage capacity and 4GB of RAM. The higher variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage has been priced at ₹12,999. The phone will go on sale on 24 November and will be available via Flipkart and micromaxinfo.com. Interested buyers can register for the device starting today.