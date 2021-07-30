Micromax has launched its next device in India on Friday. The Micromax In 2b is the successor to In 1b smartphone. The Indian smartphone maker is touting the device as a 'no hang phone' with lag-free experience. The device comes with an octa-core processor, 5,000 mAh battery and and stock Android 11 OS out of the box.

Micromax In 2b prices begin at ₹7,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. The higher trim with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage has been priced at ₹8,999. The devices will be available via Flipkart and Micromax's official website, micromaxinfo.com.

The Micromax In 2b comes with an octa-core UNISOC T610 processor and ARM Mali-G52 2C GPU. Both variants of the phone sport 64GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a dedicated micro SD card slot in the SIM tray, which features two more slots for SIM cards.

The screen on Micromax In 2b is a 6.52-inch panel that with a mini-drop cutout at the top for the selfie camera. The display has a HD+ resolution of 1600x720 pixels and pixel density of 269 ppi. The panel covers 71 per cent of NTSC colour gamut and goes up to 400 nits of brightness.

The device comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, which Micromax claims can deliver 30 days of standby. According to the company, the battery is good for 160 hours of music playback, 15 hours of video streaming, 20 hours of web browsing and 50 hours of talk time.

Micromax In 2b features a dual camera setup at the back with a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP sensor for depth perception. It comes with a 77.2-degree wide angle lens and panorama, burst mode, time lapse, face beauty, night mode, slow motion, QR code scanner and pro mode options.

The front camera is a 5MP sensor with portrait, face beauty, HDR and night mode. The screen can be converted into a flash while taking selfies.

On the connectivity front, the Micromax In 2b comes with 2.4GHz+5GHz 802.11ac/a/b/g/n WiFi, WiFi Direct, WiFi Hotspot, Bluetooth 5.0, dual VoLTE, VoWiFi, and USB OTG functionality.

The sensors on the devices include GPS (GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo), A-GPS, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, and Light Sensor.

