Micromax ‘In’ series smartphone specifications leaked: Details here

Micromax recently confirmed that they will be making a comeback in the Indian mobile industry. While there’s not much that the company disclosed about what kind of smartphones it is planning to release to mark the comeback, reports have surfaced giving us clues about the new phones that the company might launch.

Micromax will be launching a new ‘in’ series in India. A new report by The Mobile Indian has revealed the potential specifications of the new phone. The report claims that the company may launch two new phones in the first week of November (most likely 2 November). One of the phones might be powered by a Mediatek Helio G35 processor and the other might feature MediaTek Helio G85 processors, both of which have been used in phones aimed at mobile gaming enthusiasts.

The phone that comes with the G35 chipset is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and might come in two variants, one with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage and the other with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The device might feature a battery unit with 5000mAh capacity. One of the biggest reveals is that the device may come with stock Android out of the box without any added bloatware from the company. The 2GB variant of the device is expected to feature a dual camera setup as well. The 3GB variant on the other hand might get a triple lens setup.

The company claims that it was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The price range is still not certain but the phones are expected to launch in the range of ₹7,000 to ₹15,000.

Since there’s no official word from the company about the specs or the availability of the device, the readers are suggested to take the information with a grain of salt. If the reports turn out true, the phones will be out in the open within a couple of weeks.

