Micromax the third smartphone since the brand was re-launched last year in November. The new Micromax In 1 is a mid-range smartphone which sports a MediaTek chipset. The phone also comes with almost stock Android experience.

The new Micromax In 1 has been launched at a price of ₹10,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone also gets 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant, which is priced at ₹11,999. For buyers purchasing the device on 26 March, the company has priced the lower variant at ₹9999 and ₹11,999 for the higher variant.

The smartphone will be launched via Flipkart and Micromaxinfo.com. The phone will go on the first sale on 26 March at 12PM. The phone will be available in two colours purple and blue. The phones get metallic colours but matte finish.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch display which comes with FullHD+ resolution and a punch hole. The screen aspect ratio is 20:9. The brightness maxes out at 440 nits. The phone boasts a response time of 25ms.

The phone also features a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W of fast charging. The company claims the battery can provide a standby of 180 hours.

The Micromax In 1 comes with a 48MP AI Triple camera lens. The camera also gets an 'advanced night mode'. The front-facing camera is an 8MP unit, housed in a punch-hole.

The phone will launch with Android 10 out of the box. The company claims the Micromax In 1 will provide a stock experience and has also promised roll out of Android 11 by May this year.

