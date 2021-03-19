Micromax launches new In 1 smartphone in India at 10,499: Details here

The new Micromax In 1 has been launched at a price of ₹10,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone also gets 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant, which is priced at ₹11,999. For buyers purchasing the device on 26 March, the company has priced the lower variant at ₹9999 and ₹11,999 for the higher variant.

