Micromax to start taking pre-orders for In 1b from today: Price, features

Micromax will start taking pre-orders for their recently launched In-series smartphone . The new product introduced by the Indian company aims to disrupt the budget segment with its offering. The Micromax In 1b will be available for pre-order from 10 November, starting at noon (12 PM).

The new phones can be booked via Flipkart during the Big Diwali sale. The device will go on its first sale on 26 November and will also go on sale via micromaxinfo.com, apart from Flipkart. The Micromax In 1b will be selling in two variants one with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage, priced at ₹6,999 and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price of ₹7,999.

Micromax In 1b comes with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The device features a dual-lens primary camera setup with a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device houses an 8MP lens.

The device gets a 6.52-inch HD+ mini drop display. The phone gets a USB Type C port for charging and also gets a 5000mAh battery. The company claims the phone is capable of 10W charger in the box.

The device features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The company has also claimed that the devices will come with stock Android without any bloatware.

The company is competing with popular Chinese brands like Realme and Xiaomi in this segment. It is yet to be seen how the Indian audience will welcome back Micromax after a hiatus of almost two years.

