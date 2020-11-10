Micromax to start taking pre-orders for In 1b from today: Price, features

The new phones can be booked via Flipkart during the Big Diwali sale. The device will go on its first sale on 26 November and will also go on sale via micromaxinfo.com, apart from Flipkart. The Micromax In 1b will be selling in two variants one with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage, priced at ₹6,999 and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price of ₹7,999.