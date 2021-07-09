Micron technology puts its cash to work using artificial intelligence

With near-zero interest rates in the U.S. and elsewhere, companies are struggling to find returns for the cash piles that they accumulated in response to the economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Companies in the S&P 500 had $3.79 trillion in cash and equivalents at the end of the first quarter, up from $3.03 trillion a year earlier and from $2.07 trillion in 2019, according to the most recent comprehensive data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.