Microsoft adds AI backed ‘Voice Clarity’ feature to Windows 11. What is it and how does it work?
Microsoft's Voice Clarity feature, powered by AI technology, improves the audio experience on Windows 11 by canceling echo, suppressing background noise, and reducing reverberation in real-time. No additional hardware is required.
Microsoft has announced a Voice Clarity feature that uses artificial intelligence technology to improve the video calling experience on Windows 11. The feature, which was previously only available on Surface devices, is now available to all users and made its debut in the latest Canary build for Windows 11.